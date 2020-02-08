FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.FormFactor also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.27-0.35 EPS.

FORM stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. 823,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,027. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.71.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $341,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,652. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

