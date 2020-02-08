Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 3,200 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 132.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Regency Centers by 35.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.