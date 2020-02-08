Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.48 Million Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $230.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.28. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

