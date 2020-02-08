Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

NYSE:ITW opened at $183.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.18 and a 200-day moving average of $165.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.16 and a 52 week high of $186.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.