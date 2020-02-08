Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $700,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Paypal were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth about $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $118.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

