Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $881,000 Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 371,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 86,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

