Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Shares of BIP opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 274.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.