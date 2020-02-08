Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 35,000 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 237.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,086,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,345,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,603,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,958,000 after buying an additional 99,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after buying an additional 325,965 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 52.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,610,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 553,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In related news, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,332.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.