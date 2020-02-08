Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

FTDR stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $42.35. 336,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,486. Frontdoor has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 461.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 702,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 577,000 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth $20,715,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,282,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth $12,415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 204,327 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

