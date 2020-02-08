FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNW) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned FTE Networks an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FTNW opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. FTE Networks has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services.

