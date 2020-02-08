Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $213.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.28 million.Funko also updated its Q4 2019
After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 3,422,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,162. The company has a market capitalization of $459.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. Funko has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

