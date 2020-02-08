GAPS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One GAPS token can now be bought for $6.24 or 0.00062921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a market cap of $62.40 million and $1.16 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047300 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000758 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00084264 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,979.17 or 1.00614009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000573 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001334 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

