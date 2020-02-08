Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GRMN. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Garmin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.99.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.20. 734,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $102.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.