Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GRMN. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Garmin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.99.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.20. 734,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $102.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Analyst Recommendations for Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit