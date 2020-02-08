General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00.
Several other research analysts have also commented on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.29.
Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,601,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,546,728. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
