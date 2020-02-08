General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,601,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,546,728. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

