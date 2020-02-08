Genus (LON:GNS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GNS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC raised their price target on Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price target for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

Shares of GNS opened at GBX 3,160 ($41.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 265.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,138.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,934.43. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 2,146 ($28.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17).

In other news, insider Dan Hartley sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.91), for a total value of £37,040.10 ($48,724.15).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

