German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

GABC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised German American Bancorp. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

German American Bancorp. stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. 21,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $918.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.85. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.68%. On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,466,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

