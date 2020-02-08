Gexan (GEX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,986.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Gexan has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Gexan has a market capitalization of $54,789.00 and $3,986.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.10 or 0.01273620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048294 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023159 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00218586 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002168 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004268 BTC.

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,877,387 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,151 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

