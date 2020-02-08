Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $256.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.90 million and the highest is $256.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $240.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

ROCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 133,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,013. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2,677.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 334,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 322,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,530.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 133,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3,183.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 81,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

