Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global X MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of MLPA opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

