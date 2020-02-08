Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLUU. KeyCorp began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Glu Mobile stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,760,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $584,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

