Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.56.

NASDAQ:GLUU traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,761,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,451. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $940.32 million, a PE ratio of 122.02, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.16%. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $584,850. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 25,883 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

