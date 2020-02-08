GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.13, approximately 295 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96.

About GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services, including domain registration, Web hosting, Web design, Internet security, e-commerce tools, and payment processing; and online advertising and media, and search engine marketing services, as well as JWord, a Japanese language search tool.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.