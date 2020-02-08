goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$87.00 at National Bank Financial

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSY. Raymond James set a C$73.00 target price on shares of goeasy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

GSY stock traded down C$2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$70.50. 71,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.28. The company has a current ratio of 21.16, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$39.36 and a 1-year high of C$74.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.91, for a total transaction of C$49,434.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,928,942.10. Also, Director David Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.89, for a total transaction of C$1,357,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,701 shares in the company, valued at C$28,968,730.89.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

