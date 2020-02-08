Graincorp (ASX:GNC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.05

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $9.01. Graincorp shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 2,059,015 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$8.03. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96.

About Graincorp (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

