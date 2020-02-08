Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. The company had a trading volume of 338,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,497. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average is $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

