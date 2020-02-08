Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $16.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.86. 2,235,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,708. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

