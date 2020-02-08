Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives GBX 228.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 228.33 ($3.00).

GNC has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Helen Rose purchased 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £352.34 ($463.48).

Shares of LON:GNC traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 238.40 ($3.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,048,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 183.35 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.20 ($4.25). The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

