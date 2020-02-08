Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

GPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Shares of GPI traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $94.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $3,108,900.00. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

