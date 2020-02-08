Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 218.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock opened at $195.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average is $168.06. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $137.06 and a 12 month high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

