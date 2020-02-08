Guinness Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.33. 12,132,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,233,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average of $195.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

