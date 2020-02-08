GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,085 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after buying an additional 210,858 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 106,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,519,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,211 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $258.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.64 and a 200 day moving average of $233.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

