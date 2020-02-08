Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 370 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 303,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.08. 10,396,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,378,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.