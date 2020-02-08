Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HALO. ValuEngine upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

HALO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 1,157,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,705. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 2.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

