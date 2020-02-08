Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

