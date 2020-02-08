Hays (LON:HAS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Investec started coverage on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hays presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 167.27 ($2.20).

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 186 ($2.45).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

