Head-To-Head Analysis: Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) & TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -429.71% N/A -123.23% TransMedics Group N/A N/A N/A

31.9% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Viveve Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viveve Medical and TransMedics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 1 3 1 0 2.00 TransMedics Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Viveve Medical currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 147.42%. TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Viveve Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viveve Medical is more favorable than TransMedics Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viveve Medical and TransMedics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $18.52 million 0.08 -$49.32 million ($161.00) -0.01 TransMedics Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransMedics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viveve Medical.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Viveve Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. Its Organ Care System preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure. Its Organ Care System incudes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state and enables surgeons to perfuse and ventilate the organ between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable heart perfusion system that helps to maintain organs in a warm functioning state outside of the body; and OCS Liver, a portable perfusion and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state. The company offers its products in the United States and internationally. TransMedics, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. TransMedics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Transmedics Group, Inc.

