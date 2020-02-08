Head to Head Contrast: Federated Hermes (FHI) vs. Its Peers

Federated Hermes (NYSE: FHI) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Federated Hermes to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

82.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Federated Hermes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 20.52% 28.65% 15.66% Federated Hermes Competitors 12.82% 66.79% 8.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Federated Hermes and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated Hermes Competitors 733 2618 2744 148 2.37

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 2.00%. Given Federated Hermes’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes’ peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 44.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion $272.34 million 13.49 Federated Hermes Competitors $1.44 billion $294.18 million 15.36

Federated Hermes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Federated Hermes. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Federated Hermes peers beat Federated Hermes on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.