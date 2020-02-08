Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

