Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on HEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Heico by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 983,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,762,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter worth $12,271,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heico by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 97,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,841,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

HEI traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.58. The stock had a trading volume of 612,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.91. Heico has a 52 week low of $86.48 and a 52 week high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Heico will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.96%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

