Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess Sells 226,448 Shares

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HES opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 227,797 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $7,825,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,365,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 125,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Hess by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 278,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.