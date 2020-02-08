Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.48-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.667-2.733 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.30-2.55 EPS.

HI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,214. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

