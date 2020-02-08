Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.01. Himax Technologies posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

HIMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $802.20 million, a PE ratio of -142.33 and a beta of 0.29. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 650,517 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 52,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

