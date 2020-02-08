Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s stock price traded down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.27, approximately 831,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 418% from the average session volume of 160,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DNB Markets raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $408.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

