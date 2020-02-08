Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.9% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,334. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49. The stock has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

