Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.70.

NYSE HMN traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. 144,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,028. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.89%. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $475,931.36. Insiders have sold a total of 17,652 shares of company stock valued at $786,731 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

