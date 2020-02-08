Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.70.
NYSE HMN traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. 144,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,028. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $48.15.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.89%. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
