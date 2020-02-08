Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.28. 30,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $790.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $46,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $335,553.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 127.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

