Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 87,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 111,531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 866,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,210,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

