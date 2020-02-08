HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0001 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $24,374.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.01280317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047300 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00212484 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002169 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00062996 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004115 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, HitBTC, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.