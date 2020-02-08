Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUBG. Cowen reduced their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Shares of HUBG traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.69. 709,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,834. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.59. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 163.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hub Group by 71.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after buying an additional 195,468 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hub Group by 121.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

