Hydro (HYDRO) Market Cap Hits $7.54 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1.03 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DEx.top, IDAX and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05895548 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024080 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDAX, DEx.top, IDEX, Mercatox, BitMart, CoinEx, Fatbtc and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.